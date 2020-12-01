Ily módon ünneplik a karácsonyt a Fehér Házban - FOTÓK+VIDEÓ

2020. december 1. - 14:09

A Fehér házi karácsony tematikája az America is Beautiful (Amerika gyönyörű) lett - írja a hvg.hu.

Ily módon ünneplik a karácsonyt a Fehér Házban - FOTÓK+VIDEÓ
Fotó: AP

A díszítést maga a First Lady, azaz Melania Trump mutatta be. A dekoráció a frontvonalon dolgozó amerikaiak előtt tiszteleg.

Melania Trump arról is beszélt, hogy az ez évi Fehér házi karácsony „nagyszerű nemzetünk fenségességét” ünnepli.

Egyáltalán enm feltűnő a díszítés, sőt inkább hagyományosnak mondható.

viahvg.hu

 
AMI BIZTOSAN ÉRDEKELNÉ
﻿