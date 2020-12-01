Ily módon ünneplik a karácsonyt a Fehér Házban - FOTÓK+VIDEÓ
A Fehér házi karácsony tematikája az America is Beautiful (Amerika gyönyörű) lett - írja a hvg.hu.
Fotó: AP
A díszítést maga a First Lady, azaz Melania Trump mutatta be. A dekoráció a frontvonalon dolgozó amerikaiak előtt tiszteleg.
“America the Beautiful” #Christmas at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/2kCBET7EcL— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020
Melania Trump arról is beszélt, hogy az ez évi Fehér házi karácsony „nagyszerű nemzetünk fenségességét” ünnepli.
During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020
Egyáltalán enm feltűnő a díszítés, sőt inkább hagyományosnak mondható.
viahvg.hu
